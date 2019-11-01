Brilliant BaltimoreBaltimore Book Festival and Light City Begins Friday
DENVER (WJZ) — The Denver Broncos have placed quarterback Joe Flacco on the injured reserve, ending his season, according to reports.

Adam Schefter was first to report.

Denver’s decision to put Flacco on IR comes after the veteran quarterback was critical of the team’s play-calling in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like, afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know?” Flacco said after the game.

In eight games this season, Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He had a total QBR of 47.3.

Flacco went to Denver after spending over a decade of his career in Baltimore.

