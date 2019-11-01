DENVER (WJZ) — The Denver Broncos have placed quarterback Joe Flacco on the injured reserve, ending his season, according to reports.
Adam Schefter was first to report.
Broncos are placing Joe Flacco on injured reserve, per source. Flacco’s season is over.
Brandon Allen starts Sunday vs. Cleveland, with Denver promoting QB Brett Rypien from practice squad to back up Allen.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019
Denver’s decision to put Flacco on IR comes after the veteran quarterback was critical of the team’s play-calling in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
“We’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like, afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know?” Flacco said after the game.
In eight games this season, Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He had a total QBR of 47.3.
Flacco went to Denver after spending over a decade of his career in Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.