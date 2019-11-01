BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school in northwest Baltimore received a donation thanks to Frosted Flakes and former Ravens and NFL Hall of Famer, Ed Reed.

A $200,000 donation will be used to receive the school’s sports programs and to build a new field.

Friday at Kipp Ujima Village Academy was a day students won’t soon forget after Tony The Tiger and Reed made the donation for the school’s baseball field, gym and basketball court.

Reed said that it’s a dream come true to give back to the community.

“That’s what sports do. It transcends and gives you access to do so much more,” Reed said.

In August, Kellogs launched Mission Tiger, a program to give middle schools access to sports. Nearly half of junior high sports programs suffer from a lack of funding.

“This doesn’t usually happen often because our budget is usually cut short due to school-related things,” student Justin Coleman said.

The donation is a true home-field advantage for a community that needs one. The investment is sure to make dreams come true.

“It’s going to make our baseball field able to use for our middle schoolers. It’s going to make this gym have a nicer structure, but it’s going to be beautiful and it’s just going to make so much more school pride for our school,” Baseball Coach Justin Garritt said.

Mission Tiger has impacted more than $150,000 nationwide, but Friday is said to be the biggest impact yet.