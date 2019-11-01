Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two penguin chicks hatched at the Maryland Zoo in late October, zoo officials said Friday.
The African penguin chicks were the first to hatch during the 2019-2020 breeding season, which began in mid-September and runs until the end of February.
Zoo officials said the penguins are usually born around 40 days after the eggs are laid. They will grow to full size within about three months.
The two new additions are not yet viewable at the zoo, officials said.
