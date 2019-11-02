  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football Georgia @ Florida
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Oxon Hill, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers


OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are looking for missing 63 -year-old Mitchell Matthews.

Matthews was last seen on November 1, at 11 p.m. in the 20 block of Audrey Lane wearing a blue zip-up hooded jacket, burgundy sweatpants, and a gray Pittsburgh Steelers baseball hat.

Mitchell Matthews
(Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 301-749-5064.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments