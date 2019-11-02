Comments
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are looking for missing 63 -year-old Mitchell Matthews.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Matthews was last seen on November 1, at 11 p.m. in the 20 block of Audrey Lane wearing a blue zip-up hooded jacket, burgundy sweatpants, and a gray Pittsburgh Steelers baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 301-749-5064.
