Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Pet Emergency Animal Hospital is looking for the owners of two dogs found together in Baltimore this weekend.
The two pups were found wandering around the intersection of W. Preston and Charles Street in the city, near Penn Station.
The first has a multi-colored blue, red and white collar around their neck, and the other has a solid blue collar.
Anyone who may know these dogs or who their owners are, contact Maryland Animal Emergency Hospital on their Facebook page or by phone: (410) 420-7297.
You must log in to post a comment.