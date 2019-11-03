  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of contractor operations resulting in overnight lane closures of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Nov. 3 through Nov. 7.

Closures are expected to take place on the following lanes:

  • Northbound tunnel on Nov. 3 starting at 10:00 p.m.
  • Northbound tunnel starting at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 through Nov. 7

Two-way operations will be in the southbound tunnel and re-opening is scheduled to take place at 4:30 a.m. the following morning, officials said.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju'waun Morgan

