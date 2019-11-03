  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, Breaking, death investigation, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Oxon Hill, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are on the scene of a death investigation where a decomposing body was found in Oxon Hill on Sunday.

The body was found in the 6400 block of Oxon Hill Rd in the water to the rear of Oxon Cove Park.

There are no further details at this time.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments