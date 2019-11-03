Comments
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are on the scene of a death investigation where a decomposing body was found in Oxon Hill on Sunday.
The body was found in the 6400 block of Oxon Hill Rd in the water to the rear of Oxon Cove Park.
There are no further details at this time.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
