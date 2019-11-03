Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County will hold a pop-up adoption event where visitors can meet a variety of shelter animals in need of a loving home on Saturday.
The event is located at 186 Main Street and will begin on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone who submits an adoption application will receive five validations for free garage parking, in complimentary service of the City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking.
At the event, residents may also bring donations for the SPCA, including dog beds, leashes, crates, blankets and towels.
“Come out and find your new family member,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley, whose own family members are companions to three cute canines.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.