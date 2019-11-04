Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker will talk to newly instated Smithsonian Director Lonnie Bunch at an event at the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City on Tuesday night.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker will talk to newly instated Smithsonian Director Lonnie Bunch at an event at the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City on Tuesday night.
Bunch is first African American to lead the Smithsonian in its 173-year history.
A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture talk will be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Columbus Center.
He will tell his deeply personal tale of the triumphs and challenges of bringing the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to life.
Learn more about Lonnie Bunch on CBS News.
Learn more about the event here.
You must log in to post a comment.