Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More lane closures are coming to the Bay Bridge as crews make some critical repairs.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More lane closures are coming to the Bay Bridge as crews make some critical repairs.
The center lane of the westbound span will now be closed on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting Tuesday. Wide loads will be restricted when the lane is closed.
MDTA officials said they’re hoping the midday closure will avoid impacts during the morning and evening rush hours.
The closure is part of a major construction project on the bridge that has been causing significant traffic delays.
You must log in to post a comment.