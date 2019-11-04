Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 97 near Glen Burnie during the Monday evening rush hour.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. on I-97 near Dorsey Road.
Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The transportation department reports all but one northbound lane are closed as of 4:30 p.m.; all southbound lanes are open but there are delays.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
