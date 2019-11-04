Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Fatal crash, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 97 near Glen Burnie during the Monday evening rush hour.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. on I-97 near Dorsey Road.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The transportation department reports all but one northbound lane are closed as of 4:30 p.m.; all southbound lanes are open but there are delays.

