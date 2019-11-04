Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the ongoing street and sewer repairs on Baltimore Street downtown, the Light RailLink service is partially suspended beginning Wednesday, Baltimore Department of Transportation said Monday.
The service will be back next Monday, November 11.
“MDOT MTA appreciates the patience of our riders, as the Baltimore City Department of Public Works continues to complete repairs caused by the downtown water main break in July,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn. “We look forward to the full restoration of Light RailLink service as soon as the repairs are completed.”
During the repairs, a free bus bridge will help service passengers from North Avenue to Camden Station stops.
You must log in to post a comment.