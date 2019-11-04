BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s nothing quite like the Monday after a Ravens victory in Baltimore, but this one feels just a bit different after the team beat the undefeated New England Patriots Sunday night in front of a national audience.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots went down 37-20 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in primetime Sunday.

The team and fans alike are sharing an attitude that they don’t care what experts have to say about them but are focused on what happens on the field.

Fans haven’t forgotten most NFL analysts picked New England to win, and now they’re adopting a post-victory swagger shared by the team.

“That’s the way it’s been. That’s the way it is in Baltimore. We’re always the underdog. We always have to fight our way in,” Ravens fan David Torres said.

Vegas odds had the Patriots as three-point favorites. With the Ravens stomping out a 17-point victory in what some are calling an upset, fans said they knew what the team was made of.

“I think that’s the Baltimore way as it is anyway — us against everybody else,” said fan Lee Anne Powell.

The Ravens now stand at 6-2, but the season is far from over. Halfway through and with another AFC North division game against the Cincinnati Bengals up next, the team has the league’s attention while also flying under the radar, a familiar feeling.

In other words, they’re right at home.