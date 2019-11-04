Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A five-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 100 near Interstate 97 Monday evening, officials said.
The state transportation department reported all eastbound lanes had been blocked due to the crash.
Route 100 has since reopened.
Route 100 eastbound is closed prior to Interstate 97 due to an accident. Traffic should use Telegraph Road as an alternate route. #MDtraffic pic.twitter.com/IfZYqY11Kl
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 4, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
