Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A five-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 100 near Interstate 97 Monday evening, officials said.

The state transportation department reported all eastbound lanes had been blocked due to the crash.

Route 100 has since reopened.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

