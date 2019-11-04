  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some milder air will move our way Tuesday, along with some clouds. All in all, it will be a nice fall day.

A cool front will drop temperatures a bit on Wednesday before a stronger cold front arrives with some rain on Thursday.

As temperatures drop by Friday morning, a few spots well north of the local area may see a few snowflakes as well.

Canadian air will dominate on Friday and the start of the weekend with well below-normal temperatures. It should remain dry all weekend, however.

-Bob Turk

