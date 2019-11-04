Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in West Baltimore from earlier Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Laurens Street for a report of a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:55 p.m.
When they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
