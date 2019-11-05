HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Several people, including three pediatric patients, were hurt in a crash in Anne Arundel County Monday evening.
It happened at Solomons Island Road and Owensville Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Two helicopters transported three pediatric patients and one adult.
Officials said all four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Final Update #Harwood MVC Solomons Island Rd (Rt2) in the area of Owensville Road (Rt255) | 1 adult and 3 pediatric patients transported by 2 @MDSP helicopters to John Hopkins with non-life-threatening injuries; one adult transported by paramedics with minor injuries
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) November 5, 2019
The crash is still under investigation.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.