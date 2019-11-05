Filed Under:Accident, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Owensville Road, Solomons Road, Talkers

HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Several people, including three pediatric patients, were hurt in a crash in Anne Arundel County Monday evening.

It happened at Solomons Island Road and Owensville Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Two helicopters transported three pediatric patients and one adult.

Officials said all four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

