GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ)– Third grade students at Monarch Academy in Glen Burnie will celebrate the publication of their children’s book they wrote and illustrated to support literacy in Ethiopia.
The book is about the importance of bees. They wrote and illustrated the book last year.
The book was translated into Amharic for distribution to children in Ethiopia.
This part of a yearlong project with author Jane Kurtz and Open Hearts Big Dreams, a nonprofit organization supporting literacy in Ethiopia.
