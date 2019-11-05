Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is in custody after reportedly leading police on a pursuit through east Baltimore early Monday evening.
Baltimore police said the pursuit began in the 1200 block of Monument Street after an armed robbery at a Game Stop video game store in the 2500 block of Boston Street just before 5 p.m.
22-year-old Abdul Pearce was arrested at around 5:15 p.m., police said.
Pearce is facing numerous charges including armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm while committing a felony, theft of $100 to $1,500, and loaded handgun on a person.
