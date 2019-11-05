  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, missing boys, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) —  Baltimore County Police have located one of two 12-year-old boys who were reported missing Tuesday.

They are still searching for one of the 12-year-old boys, who were originally believed to be together in Edmonson Village area, but David Caldwell, seen in the black sweatshirt, has been found and is home safe.

Timothy Gaskins, 12, seen in the white shirt, is still missing.

Baltimore County Police

If anyone has seen Gaskins, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020/Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3666/or dial 911.

Comments