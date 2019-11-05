Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have located one of two 12-year-old boys who were reported missing Tuesday.
They are still searching for one of the 12-year-old boys, who were originally believed to be together in Edmonson Village area, but David Caldwell, seen in the black sweatshirt, has been found and is home safe.
Timothy Gaskins, 12, seen in the white shirt, is still missing.
If anyone has seen Gaskins, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020/Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3666/or dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.