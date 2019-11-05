  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board approved a post-Labor Day start for the 2020-2021 school year.

Baltimore County Public Schools said in a Tweet that school will start Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

WJZ will have more on this story tonight at 11. 

