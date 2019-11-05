Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board approved a post-Labor Day start for the 2020-2021 school year.
Baltimore County Public Schools said in a Tweet that school will start Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Tonight, the Board of Education of Baltimore County voted to approve a post Labor Day start for the 2020-21 school year. School will start Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) November 6, 2019
