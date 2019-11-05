  • WJZ 13On Air

DC, University of Maryland College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are responding to a reported gas line strike on the University of Maryland campus in College Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident is near parking lot O1 and the Architecture Building.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Washington Gas officials are at the scene, police said.

Police did not say how much, if any, gas may have leaked.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

