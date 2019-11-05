COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are responding to a reported gas line strike on the University of Maryland campus in College Park Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the incident is near parking lot O1 and the Architecture Building.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
UMD ALERT: Gas Line Struck
A gas line was struck by parking lot O1 (by the Architecture Building). Please stay away from the area & follow police directions. Washington Gas has been notified to respond to the scene. Additional info will be provided when it becomes available.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 5, 2019
Washington Gas officials are at the scene, police said.
Police did not say how much, if any, gas may have leaked.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 5, 2019
