DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials Tuesday held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for a new police training facility in Davidsonville honoring a local law enforcement legend.

The Charles B. Butch Troyer Training Center in Davidsonville was dedicated Tuesday in memory of the late officer.

In 1974, Troyer stopped a highjacker who was planning to assassinate the president from boarding a plane at BWI Marshall Airport.

Members of the Troyer family were present for the event.

Troyer died in 2016 at age 72 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

 

