RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 90-year-old man who went missing Monday night in Randallstown.
Clyde Richardson, from Allenwood Road, was last seen driving a silver 2015 Toyota Prius. He reportedly left for choir practice at 6 p.m. Monday night but never made it there or back home.
He was last seen wearing a Korean War vet’s ball cap, a black coat, white sweater and dark pants.
Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.
