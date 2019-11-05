FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a Frederick man who was charged last week with impersonating a police officer.
The 57-year-old man, identified as James Coons, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and driving with a visible red/blue lamp on his car.
An off duty trooper was driving in his assigned, unmarked Maryland State Police vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. on October 30 on MD Rt. 26 West in the area of Dollyhyde Road.
The trooper saw a car flash what looked to be red and blue police lights, which led other vehicles to yield so the vehicle with lights could pass- including the trooper, who believed he was a law enforcement officer at first.
Once the lights turned off, the trooper became suspicious and conducted a traffic stop of the car. Coons was interviewed by the trooper and released.
Charges were filed against Coons after the trooper consulted with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Investigators believe Coons may have impersonated an officer on other occasions utilizing a 2014 Ford Focus similar to the one in this photo:
If you believe you may have been a victim of this suspect, please contact police.
