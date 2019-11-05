Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice push of milder air is moving through the Mid-Atlantic as we start Tuesday, and it’ll go up to 65 degrees this afternoon.
No issues and still no issues as we move through Wednesday and Thursday. The issue is still a big shot of cold moving our way that will define Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Monday.
Once we get the first real shot of cold under our belts, the following couple of months will fall in place. It will be glove weather, and scarf weather and comfort food weather.
Wind chills Friday will be the coldest feeling part of those days. Right now, there is some thought of “WC’s” in the mid-30s.
But today! A high of 65 degrees, enjoy!
You must log in to post a comment.