ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Arnold that happened Monday night.

Police said they were called to the store in the 900 block of Ritchie Highway for a report of an armed robbery around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

An armed man reportedly entered the store and assaulted a clerk before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

