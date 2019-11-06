Comments
ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Arnold that happened Monday night.
Police said they were called to the store in the 900 block of Ritchie Highway for a report of an armed robbery around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
An armed man reportedly entered the store and assaulted a clerk before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
