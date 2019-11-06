



$5.6 million sat on the books unused and unnoticed by Baltimore Department of Public Works for over a decade, a city audit discovered.

The audit released was Wednesday at a city Board of Estimates meeting. DPW oversees waste removal and recycling, and water distribution.

DPW Biennial Financial Audit Report 2017 and 2018 by WJZ on Scribd

“The agency did not have a process to review the general ledger to validate the account activities and account balances,” the report reads.

Because of this, the agency wasn’t aware the revenue was available to use.

After the issue was brought up, the bulk of the funding went toward compliance projects- aka maintenance- at Baltimore’s landfill.

Democratic Baltimore County Councilman Bill Henry jumped on this to ask why the department was not made aware of the funds earlier.