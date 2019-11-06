Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is spending $5 million to overhaul its system of parking meters.
The new parking meters will require drivers to enter their license plate numbers during transactions at metered spaces. Drivers will no longer have to print out receipts to put on their dashboards.
The city is also working on a system that would allow people to pay for parking using their smartphone.
Hourly parking rates will remain the same, and the new machines will continue to accept coins and credit cards.
