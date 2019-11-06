Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After he led the Baltimore Ravens in the takedown of the previously undefeated New England Patriots, Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The Ravens congratulated Jackson on Facebook, calling him “Lamarvelous,”
Jackson helped Baltimore defeat the Patriots 37-20, with three touchdowns total in one game.
He previously held the player of the week title in Week 1, after a win against the Miami Dolphins.
Other Ravens players of the week titles this season include two special team titles from kicker Justin Tucker.
