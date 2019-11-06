  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After he led the Baltimore Ravens in the takedown of the previously undefeated New England Patriots, Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Ravens congratulated Jackson on Facebook, calling him “Lamarvelous,”

Jackson helped Baltimore defeat the Patriots 37-20, with three touchdowns total in one game.

He previously held the player of the week title in Week 1, after a win against the Miami Dolphins.

Other Ravens players of the week titles this season include two special team titles from kicker Justin Tucker.

Comments