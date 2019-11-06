Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Financial news site 24/7 Wall St. has named Maryland the seventh-best U.S. state in which to live.
The site lists Maryland’s overall low poverty rate and status as the state with the highest median household income as factors in its ranking.
Also playing a role in the state’s high ranking is its rate of educational attainment.
Topping the list is Massachusetts, followed by Colorado, New Jersey, Hawaii and Connecticut.
Mississippi was named the worst state to live in, followed by West Virginia, Lousiana, Arkansas and Kentucky.
