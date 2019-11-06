GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County woman was sentenced to federal prison for her role in two armed robberies.
Tiffany Edmundson, 31, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit two armed robberies. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,740.
According to her plea agreement, Edmundson committed two robberies on May 31, 2012. Her role in the robberies included conducting surveillance of the businesses before the robberies, planning the robberies with co-conspirators, and dividing and receiving a portion of robbery proceeds.
During the robberies, Edmundson and her co-conspirators partially hid their faces with cloths or a mask.
Edmundson pleaded guilty on February 13, 2013, but her sentencing was delayed as a result of intervening litigation
You must log in to post a comment.