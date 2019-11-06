SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Salisbury University is increasing security following multiple incidences of racist and sexually-charged vandalism on campus.
University officials said the most recent vandalism was found at Fulton Hall, which houses a number of administrative offices, classrooms and Delmarva Public Radio.
An Instagram post from the university’s NAACP chapter shows a number of messages written on the walls in a stairwell, one of which reads “Sandy Hook Comes to SU” followed by a racial slur.
“Such abhorrent acts do not reflect the core values of our community,” the university said in a statement. “As a University, SU remains resolute together and condemns any and all forms of hatred, racism, bigotry or supremacist ideology that seek to hurt, terrorize, bully or marginalize any members of our community.”
The university is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
