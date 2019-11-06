BETHESDA, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Mangoes spilling from an overturned tractor-trailer caused a not-so-sweet morning commute on the Beltway in Maryland.
The truck overturned early Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Bethesda. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says one person suffered minor injuries.
(~3a) OL I495 just past I-270 Split (near Rockville Pike), collision w/ overturned TT, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating 1 adult w/NLT injuries, no reported hazmats. @mcfrs PE720, M750B, A751, PE726, RS741 responded, @MDSP @MDSHA CHART also on scene. Some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/CjomkVzm7u
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 6, 2019
It’s unclear what caused the truck to roll onto its side.
The Washington Post reports that traffic backed up for miles (kilometers) around 6 a.m. while two lanes of the highway were closed.
