BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another nice, sunny, start to a Fall day in the Mid-Atlantic.
It’s cooler today than yesterday’s 68 degrees, but 57 degrees, today’s high, is within arm’s reach of normal.
We are right in the middle of “Light City”. Normally, during the week the crowds are down from the weekend numbers due to school, work and such.
But the best evening temps between now and the end of the event, will be this evening and tomorrow evening. By Friday night and Saturday night it is going to be cold with a capital C!
The point is, you may want to plan your visit around the thermometer not school, work and such.
There will be some light showers around tomorrow afternoon, and in the evening. Not enough, I think, to stay away from Light City. A small umbrella will solve that problem!
We will start to talk wind chills on Friday and through the weekend, tomorrow. But it will feel like the 30s Friday and darn close to the teens Friday night.
