TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police K9 died Wednesday after battling a sudden illness, police said.
K9 Axe joined the department in April 2014 and specialized in explosives and firearm detection.
With deep regret #BCoPD announces the passing of active duty member K9 Axe #3256 from a sudden illness. Axe joined us & his family in April 2014, specializing in explosives & firearm detection, cuddling, & dock diving. We thank you for your service, Axe. EOW: 11-6-2019 ^jzp pic.twitter.com/U7QB0qVwS4
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 7, 2019
Police did not specify the nature of Axe’s illness.
