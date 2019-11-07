Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in south Baltimore left one man dead.
Police were called to the 400 block of Cambria Street on Thursday night for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to his right knee. The victim refused medical attention.
A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Police later said the man, 42-year-old Antonio Kelly, died at Shock Trauma.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.