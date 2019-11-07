Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Matthew Judon, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Taco Bell, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Friday, you too can get a “body built by Taco Bell”- for FREE.

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker credited his physique to his love of Taco Bell after the Patriots game last Sunday- and Taco Bell decided to give him- and Baltimore- a little bit of love back.

Taco Bell is celebrating “Matthew Judon Day” and giving each fan a free taco at all Taco Bell locations in Baltimore on Friday from 2-5 p.m.

And not just a regular taco. Fans can redeem a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.

The Taco Bell Taco Truck will also be at the M&T Bank Stadium in parking lot L with Poe, the Ravens mascot, and Ravens cheerleaders.

This offer doesn’t, however, count for delivery, and you can’t substitute for a different food item.

