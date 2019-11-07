Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and Maryland authorities are searching for a 65-year-old man whose boat was found aground on the southern end of Kent Island Thursday around 3 p.m.
A person on Kent Island saw the man’s boat come slowly to shore and notified the Coast Guard Station that the boat was aground, running, with fishing lines out.
A phone was later found aboard and the man’s truck and trailer were found at a marina in Deale.
Officials believe that the man departed at about 7:30 a.m. and a friend was in contact with the missing man at 12:46 p.m.
The Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin is expected to arrive after midnight and will continue the search throughout the night.
