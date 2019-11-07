BALTIMORE (CBS Sports/WJZ) — Could former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant be looking to land in Baltimore?
The free agent, who tore his achilles tendon two days after he signed on as a New Orleans Saints player in November 2018, has plenty of options, but what might make him sign with the Ravens?
Bryant has said he hopes to return to football next season. The Baltimore Ravens could be one of the 10 teams interested in picking him up.
MORE: 10 NFL Contenders Likely To Show interest In Former Cowboys All-Pro Dex Bryant
After Baltimore sent a message last week by defeating the previously undefeated Patriots, CBS Sports says teaming up Bryant with star quarterback Lamar Jackson could pay off big time.
“Marquise Brown is a definitive deep threat while Bryant could provide the “big-bodied” wideout compliment, with Willie Snead injecting impact in needed spots. It’s well-known at this point what tight end Mark Andrews can do, but it simply feels like the Ravens passing attack is missing something, and that lack of whatever it is might come back to haunt them when the Patriots seek revenge in January,” CBS sports reports.
“The team once took a chance on the aforementioned Steve Smith Sr. and saw him become resurgent because of it, and Bryant is capable of stepping in and becoming a similar force for them in 2019,” CBS Sports added.
