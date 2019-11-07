Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland, Baltimore President Jay Perman will become the next University System of Maryland Chancellor once current Chancellor Robert Caret steps down.
Caret will step down by the end of his contract, which ends June 30, 2020, the university system said.
Perman has served as the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore since 2010.
The system’s Board of Regents chose Perman after a four-month search for a replacement for Caret.
