HUNTINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland National Capital Park Police Department officer was arrested Thursday morning and charged with 17 counts of possession and distribution child pornography.
Anthony M. Mileo, 53, of Huntington, Maryland was arrested at his Calvert County home without incident.
Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip in August 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child porn online. Authorities identified Mileo as a suspect. He was also identified as a police officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.
State police got an arrest warrant Thursday morning and took Mileo into custody around 8 a.m.
Homeland Security, along with state police, searched Mileo’s residence and found several electronic devices that will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory.
Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.
