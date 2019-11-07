  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been 50 years since Morgan State University moved to its current campus, and now the Lauraville community that once opposed the university is joining it in celebration.

Leaders called Thursday’s event a “peace, unity and reconciliation” ceremony.

The Baltimore City Historical Society talked about the struggle to relocate the university from west Baltimore to a racially-segregated area.

