BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been 50 years since Morgan State University moved to its current campus, and now the Lauraville community that once opposed the university is joining it in celebration.
Leaders called Thursday’s event a “peace, unity and reconciliation” ceremony.
Happy Birthday Morgan State University! 💙
Today, we celebrate your origin, history, development and a broadening of our mission to educate men and women.#MorganFoundersDay#MorganOnSocial pic.twitter.com/BEbeldIYxu
— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) November 7, 2019
The Baltimore City Historical Society talked about the struggle to relocate the university from west Baltimore to a racially-segregated area.
