GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy employee was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for the production, transportation, and possession of child pornography.
Spencer Steckman, 36, formerly of Silver Spring, was sentenced 40 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release.
Steckman pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019, to one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to his plea agreement, Steckman enticed at least 10 preteen and teenage boys to engage in sexually explicit conduct, record it and send it to him.
Steckman also admitted that he gave one of the victim’s cash and marijuana to engage in sexual activity with him.
In mid-November 2017, Steckman moved to Japan where he worked with Commander Navy Region Japan, and transported and possessed child pornography.
Further investigation revealed that Steckman had shared his child pornography, including images sent to him by the victims, with other offenders, and that he stored most of his child pornography collection on an encrypted device.
Steckman was detained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Japan on March 27, 2018, and transported back to Maryland. He has remained in custody since that time.
