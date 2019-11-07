BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is giving artists from around the world the chance to show off some of their best work.

But it’s also giving neighborhoods the chance to chime in on the action and fun. It’s all part of the Neighborhood Lights program.

Residents at Reservoir Hill participated in the fun.

“We are making lanterns,” Courtney Bettle said.

The magic doesn’t happen on its own, however. In fact, it takes an entire neighborhood effort.

“We want people to walk away with a sense of joy and pride of who our community is,” Bettle said.

This year, Light City partnered with the Baltimore Book Festival to turn the Inner Harbor into a dazzling display of lights.

Outside of the city, however, the spotlight turns to the community, as part of the Neighborhood Lights program.

11 different neighborhoods were granted $5,000 each to bring brilliance around the community.

“The community grants program was chosen by a jury looking for those neighborhoods who have the most creative and unique ideas to shine a light on their community,” Kathy Hornig said.

Neighborhoods like Reservoir Hill, Patterson Park, and Frankford set out to put on a captivating display of lights.

Latesha Higgs said their display in Frankford will turn Furley Elementary School into a storyland.

“We wanted to highlight the things the Frankford community is known for and what we do in the community,” Higgs said.

It’s an opportunity for neighborhoods all over Baltimore to shine during the 10-day celebration.

“There’s so much more in our neighborhood and we have an opportunity to show it with this light display,” Jessie Dessantis said.