ACCOKEEK/FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have made two arrests after a string of package thefts in Accokeek and Fort Washington.
Police arrested Brenna Stewart, 22, and Edita Hynson, 23, in connection to at least five package thefts in Accokeek and Fort Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A resident called 911 Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. to report a package that had been stolen from outside their home.
A detective who was already investigating a string of package thefts responded and was able to locate the suspects’ car on Mattawoman Way in Accokeek.
The detective called for additional officers to respond and conducted a traffic stop.
Detectives are still looking into whether the women committed additional package thefts.
