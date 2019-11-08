Comments
CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — The O’s worked to make sure one good deed did not go unnoticed.
They surprised an 8-year-old boy who’s selfless act while trick-or-treating went viral.
The Oriole Bird – armed with pizza, candy and O’s gear – surprised a third-grade class at Crofton Elementary School.
This all happened thanks to Jackson.
You may remember seeing Jackson walk up to a home on Halloween night only to find an empty bowl of candy.
That’s when he took candy from his own bag and filled up the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.
Along with the pizza party, the Orioles donated dozens of toys all to Jackson’s charity of choice so no kid goes emptyhanded this holiday season.
The O’s are also sending Jackson to his first game at Camden Yards next year.
