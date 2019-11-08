Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A SILVER Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old Maryland man who suffers from cognitive impairment.
Chungkuang Cheng, 87, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the area of Montrose Road and Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland.
He was last seen wearing a beige pullover with a blue stripe across bottom, dark sweatpants, and black and white athletic shoes.
Officials are asking anyone with information on Cheng’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.