



A large church community in Howard County partnered with Ravens tight end Coach Bobby Engram to raise awareness and find a cure for Sickle Cell Disease.

Runners in Howard County laced up their tennis shoes for something other than basic exercise last Saturday. It was all part of the Bobbi Engram Sickle Cell Foundation 5K Run, Walk & Roll.

They geared up at the Saint John Baptist Church in Columbia to race for a cure to end Sickle cell anemia.

The race honored Engram’s late daughter Bobbi. She died from the disease in 2018 at the age of 20.

“I don’t have to tell you how much this means to us because of what this foundation represents and what we’re trying to get done, but words can hardly describe how grateful I am,” Engram said.

Led by the Saint John Baptist Church, the support was nationwide, with people flying in from Seattle, South Carolina, and New Jersey.

“We’re here to honor Bobby Engram and his family,” Ravens President Dick Cass said. “They had a terrible tragedy a year ago when his daughter died from Sickle Cell Disease, so we’re out here to honor her. Honor the Ingram family.”

Runners had the opportunity to meet Ravens players, cheerleaders and Poe, all while running for a good cause. WJZ’s Vic Carter was also there to help emcee the event.

The Engram family is not giving up hope for a cure.

