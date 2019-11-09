Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Belle Terra Avenue where a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police responded to the scene just after 7a.m. this morning after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.
Medics were called to the location in North Baltimore but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
This shooting death marks the 296th homicide of the year for Baltimore City.
